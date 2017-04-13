New Ferry Route Planned for NJ-Midtown Commuters

Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 12:08 am |

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) - New York Waterway is planning a new ferry route to take commuters to and from Midtown Manhattan.

The company on Wednesday announced that it will make permanent a special route that it started last week during a New Jersey Transit train derailment to shuttle passengers between the Hoboken Terminal and the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal.

NY Waterway says ridership on the emergency route was more than 4,000 passengers. Service was limited to NJ Transit ticketholders.

Details on the new route will be announced in the summer.