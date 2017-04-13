IDF Raids Village of Car-Ramming Terrorist

Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:15 am |

Friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elchai Taharlev, Hy”d, who was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev, April 6. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers overnight Wednesday raided the Binyamin region village of Silwad, the home village of the terrorist who ran down and killed soldier Elchai Taharlev, Hy”d, in a car ramming attack last week. Several vehicles were seized, along with NIS 85,000 which was to be used for terror purposes. Last week, IDF soldiers overnight arrested the brother of the terrorist, and equipment and items were seized from his home, including NIS 40,000 that was to be used for terror purposes, officials said. The IDF expects to receive a permit to demolish the home in the coming days.

IDF soldiers and Shin Bet agents overnight Wednesday shut down a workshop for the manufacture of arms in central Shomron. The workshop, which produced dozens of weapons a year, was located in a village in the Chevron area. It included several large metal cutting machines, along with dozens of weapons in various stages of manufacture. Soldiers confiscated the equipment and weapons, and made several arrests.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 4 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.

In addition, soldiers dismantled a memorial in Chevron that Arabs had built in memory of a terrorist who tried to kill Jews at Me’aras Hamachpelah in October 2015. The 16-year-old female Arab hid her knife as she approached the entrance to the site, then pulled it out and charged Border Guard officers who were stationed there. Officers shot her before she was able to injure anyone, and she subsequently died of her wounds.