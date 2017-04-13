Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky Davens at Kosel

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, traveled to Yerushalayim on Wednesday night, to daven at the Kosel during Chol Hamoed. Earlier in the day, Rav Chaim paid a visit to the Rosh Yeshivah Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, at his home in Bnei Brak. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)
Davening Maariv. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)