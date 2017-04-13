Want up-to-the-
י"ז ניסן תשע"ז - ב׳ בעומר
| Thursday, April 13, 2017
Hamodia
Community
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky Davens at Kosel
Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:22 am |
י"ז ניסן תשע"ז
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, traveled to Yerushalayim on Wednesday night, to daven at the Kosel during Chol Hamoed. Earlier in the day, Rav Chaim paid a visit to the Rosh Yeshivah Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, at his home in Bnei Brak. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)
Davening Maariv. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)