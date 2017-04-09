Want up-to-the-
י"ג ניסן תשע"ז
| Sunday, April 9, 2017
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Community
Pre-Pesach Shiur at K’hal Adas Yereim of Kew Gardens
Pre-Pesach Shiur at K'hal Adas Yereim of Kew Gardens
Sunday, April 9, 2017
י"ג ניסן תשע"ז
(R-L) Rav Shlomo Teitelbaum,
mara d’sara;
Rav Yosef Licht, the magic
shiur,
giving a
shiur
on Mitzvahs Achilas Matzah and Hilchos Chol Hamoed) and R’ Aron Cyperstein.