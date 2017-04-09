Egypt President Declares State of Emergency

Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 4:21 pm |

An Egyptian soldier at the scene of the attack in Alexandria on Sunday, (Reuters/Fawzy Abdel Hamied)

CAIRO (AP) -

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has declared a state of emergency for three months after two suicide bombings killed scores of Christians in two church attacks on Sunday.

El-Sissi accused countries he didn’t name of fueling instability in Egypt, saying that “Egyptians have foiled plots and efforts by countries and fascist, terrorist organizations that tried to control Egypt.”

The army chief-turned-president hasn’t detailed the legal measures needed to declare the state of emergency, but according to the Egyptian constitution, the parliament majority must vote in favor of the state of emergency.

Egypt declared a state of emergency in the months that followed the military ouster of the Islamist President Mohammed Morsi when his supporters staged mass demonstrations that descended into violence.