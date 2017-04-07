Hijacked Truck Crashes Into Stockholm Store in Deadly Terror Attack

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 12:05 pm |

Emergency personnel at the scene of the attack Friday. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via Reuters)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) - A hijacked beer truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, killing at least two people, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who called the crash a terror attack.

The truck smashed into the upscale Ahlens department store on the city’s pedestrian street Drottninggatan at about 3 p.m.

People in the downtown area fled in panic. Authorities evacuated the city’s nearby Central Station, which links regional trains with the Swedish capital’s subway system. All trains to and from the main station were halted and two large shopping malls in the capital were shut down.

“Sweden has been attacked,” Lofven said in a nationally broadcast press conference. “This indicates that it is an act of terror.”

Broadcaster SVT said at least five people were killed in the attack, while Swedish radio reported three dead, but police could not immediately confirm either report. The country’s intelligence agency said a large number of people were wounded in the crash.

“We stood inside a shoe store and heard something … and then people started to scream,” witness Jan Granroth told the Aftonbladet daily. “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, and police at a later news conference said no one had been arrested so far, contradicting earlier Swedish media reports that one person was in custody.

“We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck,” Sweden’s top police chief, Dan Eliasson, told reporters.

“Right now, we have no one arrested,” said Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police, who urged people not to drive into central Stockholm.

Swedish beer maker Spendrups said one of its trucks had been hijacked earlier Friday.

“It is one of our delivery trucks. In connection with a delivery to a restaurant called Caliente, someone jumped into the truck and drove it away while the driver was unloading his delivery,” Spendrups spokesman Marten Luth told the Swedish news agency TT.

He said the original beer truck driver was not injured.

Mats Loving of the national police’s operational unit said police presence across the Scandinavian country had been stepped up. The TT news agency reported that checkpoints were set up on the Oresund bridge to Denmark.

Sweden’s security agency boss, Anders Thornberg, said that the SAPO agency was working with police on the case and had no indications earlier that an attack was imminent.

Swedish government spokeswoman Tina Israelsson said the “government is following developments and is in close contact with officials who are responsible for dealing with the situation.”

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf cut short a visit to Brazil to return earlier than planned and sent the royal family’s condolences to the families of the victims and those who were wounded.

Condolences poured into Sweden on Friday from top European Union officials and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In neighboring Finland, President Sauli Niinisto said he was shocked by the “maniac act of terror” in Stockholm.

“Every terror attack is to be equally condemned. But it touches us deeply when such an attack takes place in our Nordic neighborhood,” Niinisto said.

Polixe patrol central Stockholm after the attack. (Reuters/Daniel Dikson)

The Finnish Border Guard stepped up security measures at airports and harbors following the Stockholm attack, and Helsinki police tightened security in the Finnish capital.

The mayor of Paris said the Eiffel Tower will go black from midnight Friday in homage to the victims in Stockholm. Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed her “strong emotion” over “this new terrorist attack of immense cowardice.”

EU Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet Friday that “my heart is in Stockholm this afternoon. My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends of today’s terrible attack.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that “one of Europe’s most vibrant and colorful cities appears to have been struck by those wishing it — and our very way of life — harm.”

Juncker also said that “an attack on any of our (EU) member states is an attack on us all,” and that Sweden can count on EU help.