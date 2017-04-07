Soldiers Seal Home, Arrest Brother of Ofra Terrorist

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 2:44 am |

Friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev who, Israeli military said, was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing one and injuring the other at the Ofra Junction. The funeral was held in Jerusalem, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

IDF soldiers overnight Thursday arrested the brother of the terrorist who killed an IDF soldier in a car ramming attack earlier Thursday near Ofra. The brother is accused of helping to plan the attack and for belonging to a terror group. Residents of the home were also removed, and equipment and items were seized, including NIS 40,000 that was to be used for terror purposes, officials said. The IDF expects to receive a permit to demolish the home in the coming days.

Hundreds of people attended the levayah of Elchai Taharlev, H”yd, the soldier who was killed in the attack at the Ofra Junction Thursday.

Members of his IDF Golani unit mourned the loss of their comrade, saying that the terrorist “had ripped away a member of our family.” Family members mourned the loss of the soldier as a loss for “the town of Talmon, the army, the nation. He leaves behind a great challenge. We are bidden to rise to his level. His pleasant ways, beautiful smile and great neshamah showed us how to live life properly.”

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 4 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehuda and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.