Friday, April 7, 2017 at 1:33 pm |

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) - The Lincoln Tunnel’s south tube will be closed between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday for a 5K run. The north and center tubes will remain open.

Approximately 2,600 people will participate in the 3.1 mile 31st annual Lincoln Tunnel Challenge, which benefits Special Olympics New Jersey. The race begins in New Jersey and participants go through the south tower to Manhattan. Once there, they turn around and cross the finish line in Weehawken.