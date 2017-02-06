Red Alert Siren Sounded in Southern Israel, No Injuries or Damage

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 2:52 am |

The remains of a rocket, fired by Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip, in the courtyard of a kindergarten in Ashdod, August, in 2014. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images/File photo)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Red Alert siren warning system sounded in southern Israel Monday morning, as a mortar shell apparently fired by Gaza Arab terrorists fell in an open area near Ashkelon. B’chasdei Shamayim, there were no injuries, and no damage was reported. in the area. Residents and workers scurried to take shelter.

The IDF said that it was checking the background of the incident. Soldiers were searching for the rocket, which residents said they heard crash into the ground, but the IDF was examining the possibility that the sound was caused by something other than a crashed rocket.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.