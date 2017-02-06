Netanyahu Urges U.K. to Join Trump in New Iran Sanctions

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 12:35 pm |

Police officers guard 10 Downing Street in London during a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, on Monday. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

LONDON (AP) - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday urged British Prime Minister Theresa May to follow the American administration and impose new sanctions on Iran over a recent missile test.

The two leaders met at 10 Downing St. for talks British officials hoped would focus on boosting trade ties between the two countries once Britain leaves the European Union.

As photographers captured the start of the meeting, Mr. Netanyahu told Prime Minister May: “I’d like to talk to you about how we can ensure that Iran’s aggression does not go unanswered.”

Britain has backed the Iran nuclear deal, which Theresa May has called “vital.”

In pointed remarks at the start of his meeting with Prime Minister May, Mr. Netanyahu said he wished other countries would follow the U.S. lead.

“Iran seeks to annihilate Israel, it seeks to conquer the Middle East, it threatens Europe, it threatens the West, it threatens the world,” he said. “And it offers provocation after provocation.”

Mr. Netanyahu added: “That’s why I welcome President Trump’s assistance of new sanctions against Iran. I think other nations should follow suit, certainly responsible nations.”