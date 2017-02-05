Trump Says Pence Will Lead Voter Fraud Panel

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 7:04 pm |

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald& Trump& said in remarks broadcast on Sunday that he would put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of a commission to probe what he believes was voter fraud in last November’s election.

There is an overwhelming consensus among state officials, election experts, and politicians that voter fraud is rare in the United States, but& Trump& has repeatedly said he thinks perhaps millions of votes cast in the Nov. 8 election were fraudulent.

“I’m going to set up a commission to be headed by Vice President Pence and we’re going to look at it very, very carefully,”& Trump& told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly.

Trump was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told CNN that election fraud does occur but that “there is no evidence that it occurred in such a significant number that would have changed the presidential election.”