Top Hamas Bomb Maker Killed in ‘Work Accident’

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 9:59 am |

Hamas terrorists. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - A top Hamas terrorist was killed in an explosion in Gaza, Hamas announced Sunday. Mohammed Koka was the head of missile and bomb manufacturing for the terror group. He was severly wounded in an explosion in northern Gaza Saturday night, Hamas said. Hamas classified the explosion as a “work accident,” with the explosion ripping off several of his limbs, injuring him severely. He died shortly later in a Gaza hospital.

Hamas said that despite Koka’s death, the terror group was still preparing for all-out war with Israel, and that it had not slowed down any of its preparations. “We are all anxiously awaiting the day when our warriors will shock the Zionists and force them to run with their tails between their legs,” the terror group said.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested 9 wanted security suspects across Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.