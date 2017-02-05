Terrorist Driver Was Trying to Commit Suicide, She Tells Officials

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 4:53 am |

An Israeli military checkpoint. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - A female Arab terrorist who tried to run down security officers last week told interrogators that she was trying to commit suicide by attacking the officers. Under questioning, the female driver said she was hoping that officers would shoot and kill her when she tried to ram her vehicle into the officers at the entrance to the town of Adam in Binyamin Thursday night.

Instead, the officers shot her in the leg, disabling her when she refused to stop as she headed towards them. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit three officers, injuring them lightly. She was arrested and taken in for questioning. The driver was a resident of the Issawiya neighborhood of Yerushalayim, and had an Israeli identity card.

She told interrogators that she had had a fight with her husband and decided to put an end to her life, reasoning that attacking Israeli security officers was the easiest way to do so. There have been several recent cases of Palestinians claiming that they sought to commit suicide by attacking soldiers, the IDF said over the weekend.