Regional Briefs – February 5, 2017

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 7:09 pm |

NY State Parks Had 6 Percent Increase in Visitors

ALBANY – Nearly 70 million people traveled to a New York state parks, historic sites or campgrounds last year, a 6 percent bump from 2015, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The reasons: Parks were upgraded, record number of overnight visitors and good weather late into the fall.

Massive Fire Destroys Building, Cars at Dealership

SALINA, N.Y. – A massive industrial fire Thursday night destroyed several vehicles and a building at a car dealership, The Associated Press reported. The blaze was so large several fire departments were called in. The building is considered a complete loss.

NY Creates Loan Fund for Local Health Care Providers

ALBANY – New York set up a $20 million fund to aid local health care providers looking to expand or upgrade with low-cost loans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Off-duty NYC Cop Killed In Fiery Bronx Crash

BRONX – An off-duty NYPD officer died and a male officer critically injured Wednesday night when their vehicle crashed, the Daily News reported. The female cop was a passenger when the car overturned in a roundabout and burst into flames. Two other off-duty cops passing by pulled the driver out.

Medical Examiner Rules Boy’s Death a Homicide

NEW YORK – The death of a 3-year-old Brooklyn boy found unconscious in his home in November was ruled a homicide Thursday by the city’s medical examiner, The Associated Press reported. The case has roiled the de Blasio administration when it was found that the city had received complaints related to Jaden Jordan.

NYC Settles Lawsuit Over Private Building Patrols

NEW YORK – The city on Thursday settled a lawsuit over an NYPD program that patrols inside private buildings at the request of landlords but which civil rights groups claim has led to residents wrongly stopped in their own buildings, The Associated Press reported. The plaintiffs will receive $230,000 and officers will get retraining.