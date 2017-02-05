Probe Opened After Swastikas Put on Chicago Synagogue

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 3:07 pm |

CHICAGO (AP) - A hate crime investigation is underway in Chicago after someone smashed a window of a downtown synagogue and put stickers with swastikas on its front door.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman said Saturday that officers responded shortly after midnight to a call about vandals at the Chicago Loop Synagogue.

Officers found a window that had been shattered and what police described as “derogatory stickers” on the entrance. The Chicago Sun-Times published photographs online that show investigators removing swastika stickers from the door.

Police said Saturday that no one was in custody.

The website for the 88-year-old synagogue says it serves Jewish visitors to Chicago and those who work in the city center.