PM Netanyahu Calls for Unity Against Iran Before U.K. Visit

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 10:37 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Reuters/Dan Balilty/Pool)

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is calling for international unity against Iran after Tehran’s recent ballistic missile test.

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke Sunday ahead of his visit to London where he will meet Prime Minister Theresa May to “deepen bilateral diplomatic, security, economic and technological ties.”

He said, “In the diplomatic sphere, I intend to emphasize the need for a common front against Iran’s defiant aggression which has raised its head in recent days.”

Iran and Israel are bitter enemies. Prime Minister Netanyahu vehemently opposes the 2015 deal that imposed curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions. He says it won’t stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

The deal does not include provisions against missile tests.

President Trump’s administration later ordered some sanctions against Iran in retaliation for the missile test.