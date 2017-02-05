Opposition Leader Herzog May Have Suffered Mild Stroke

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 12:54 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Opposition leader Isaac Herzog may have suffered a mild stroke, according to sources at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

A hospital spokesman said that Herzog, who checked in because he said he felt unwell, probably underwent a transient ischemic attack, a clot in or leading to the brain, which is variously termed a mini-stroke or a warning stroke.

Herzog was released on Motzoei Shabbos, and reassured well-wishers that all is now well. “I am happy that it is behind me,” he said.

During his brief hospital stay, Herzog received calls from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and various politicians in Israel and abroad.