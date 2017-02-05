Fire Destroys Most of Nearly Done Luxury Apartment Complex

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 7:11 pm |

Icicles are seen on the construction tools on Saturday as firefighters douse over an area at the construction site of a large apartment complex in Maplewood, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - A fast-moving fire early Saturday destroyed most of a luxury apartment complex that was about to open to residents.

There were 235 units planned for the Avalon complex overall, and roughly 30 of them were due to be ready for occupancy in about six weeks. More than two-thirds was destroyed by the blaze.

More than 120 firefighters battled the fire at its peak. One was injured when he slipped on ice.

AvalonBay, which owns the complex, faced a similar situation two years ago when a 240-unit apartment complex it operated in Edgewater was gutted by a massive blaze.