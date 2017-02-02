U.K. PM May to Meet Israeli PM Netanyahu Next week

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 8:06 am |

The Israeli embassy in London. (Chesdovi)

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet her Israeli counterpart Binyamin Netanyahu for talks in London on Monday.

May’s spokeswoman said the focus of the talks would be the bilateral relationship, including boosting trade when Britain leaves the European Union, as well as working together on “a range of shared challenges.”

“I would expect the prime minister to set out the government’s position that we think the continued increase in settlement activity undermines trust,” she told reporters.

“Our focus is on how do we make a two-state solution with an Israel that is safe from terrorism and a Palestinian state that is viable and sovereign, work?”

In December, Britain voted for a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building.

“[May] will also be clear that we realize and recognize that settlements are far from the only problem in this conflict and we understand the position of the Israelis,” the spokeswoman said.

Last week, May became the first foreign leader to meet President Trump since his inauguration, and EU allies fear Britain could indulge him by changing its stance on Iran and Israel in the hope of a post-Brexit trade deal.

May’s spokeswoman said May would reiterate her support for the Iran nuclear deal, something Netanyahu and President Trump have both often criticized.

“We believe it is vitally important for regional security,” she said.