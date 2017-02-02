Want up-to-the-
ו' שבט תשע"ז
| Thursday, February 2, 2017
Shaarei Horaah Event Marks Learning of Shulchan Aruch HaRav
Shaarei Horaah Event Marks Learning of Shulchan Aruch HaRav
Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 9:40 am |
ו' שבט תשע"ז
Harav Chaim Schmerler, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Oraysa and head of Shaarei Horaah, speaks at the annual event honoring
bachurim
who learn
Shulchan Aruch HaRav
. Also seen (from L), the Admor of Erloi,
shlita,
the Admor of Lelov,
shlita,
and Harav Yosef Meir Altman,
shlita.
A view of the
bachurim
at the event.
(From L) Emcee Rabbi Tuviah Freund; Harav Chaim Schmerler; Harav Naftali Nussbaum, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Chayei Moshe; Rabbi Yaakov Gutterman, Mayor of Modi’in Ilit; and Rabbi Chaim Yaakov Lebowitz, patron of Shaarei Horaah.