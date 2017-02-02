Shaarei Horaah Event Marks Learning of Shulchan Aruch HaRav

Harav Chaim Schmerler, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Oraysa and head of Shaarei Horaah, speaks at the annual event honoring bachurim who learn Shulchan Aruch HaRav. Also seen (from L), the Admor of Erloi, shlita, the Admor of Lelov, shlita, and Harav Yosef Meir Altman, shlita.
A view of the bachurim at the event.
(From L) Emcee Rabbi Tuviah Freund; Harav Chaim Schmerler; Harav Naftali Nussbaum, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Chayei Moshe; Rabbi Yaakov Gutterman, Mayor of Modi’in Ilit; and Rabbi Chaim Yaakov Lebowitz, patron of Shaarei Horaah.