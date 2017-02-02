Regional Briefs – February 2, 2017

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 7:51 pm |

Police Arrest Former Dispatcher for Bomb Threat

FREEHOLD, N.J. – Sheriffs arrested their former dispatcher Wednesday after a bomb threat texted to the 911 call center was traced to his phone, The Associated Press reported. Christopher Young, 27, had been fired in October because he didn’t meet the training qualifications. He has admitted to the crime.

Guadagno Deletes Tweet Touting Christie’s Low Rating

TRENTON – Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno tweeted, then quickly deleted, a NJ.com article that her boss, Gov. Chris Christie’s approval rating fell to a historic low of 17 percent. She said Thursday a younger aide had posted it accidently by hitting the wrong button.

Message in Bottle From Briton Found on NJ Beach

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. – A man walking his dogs along the beach found a message in a bottle written by a Briton, the Asbury Park Press reported. The note read: “Found the bottle? Read this note? I’m Stuart, if you wish, call or mail me. Speak or mail soon. England Stuart.”

Lawmakers Want Port Authority to Defy Travel Ban

JERSEY CITY – Lawmakers from New York and New Jersey unveiled bills Wednesday near the Statue of Liberty ordering the Port Authority to ignore President Trump’s travel ban, The Associated Press reported. Ironically, the agency has nothing to do with immigrants.

No Gun Here: Thief Armed With Needle Robs Store

BRONX – A man armed with a hypodermic needle threatened workers at three different stores since Dec. 15 while stealing merchandise, the Daily News reported. He robbed a Duane Reade, a Walgreens and a Dollar Tree. No one was harmed.

Cop, Firefighter Rescue Driver From Fiery Crash

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. – A police officer and firefighter were hailed as “guardian angels” Wednesday for rescuing a woman from a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway, The Associated Press reported. An SUV overturned and burst into flames after it collided with a National Grid truck. Officer Thomas Mutarelli and firefighter Jeffrey Dupoux pulled the driver to safety.