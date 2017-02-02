Business Briefs – February 2, 2017

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 7:46 pm |

Amazon Increasingly Wants To Be Its Own Deliveryman

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon increasingly looks like it wants to be its own deliveryman. Its announcement of a new air cargo hub in Kentucky is merely its latest foray into building out its shipping and logistics unit. If successful, the move ultimately means lower costs for Amazon — but could eventually pit the company against package deliverers like FedEx and UPS. Amazon said Thursday the number of items it sold in the fourth quarter rose 24 percent compared with a year ago. Its revenue rose 22 percent to $43.74 billion, slightly missing analyst expectations.