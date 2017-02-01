Ukraine and Israel Seek to Patch Relations

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 6:09 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday afternoon. It was the first conversation between the two leaders since PM Netanyahu canceled a planned visit by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman after Ukraine voted for the U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli construction in Yehudah and Shomron and in eastern Yerushalayim.

The two leaders reportedly held a friendly talk and agreed to resume their efforts to further strengthen the relations between Israel and Ukraine.

Among other things, they discussed rescheduling the visit of Prime Minister Groysman’s visit to Israel.