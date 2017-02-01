Ryanair Expands Operations From Israel to Europe

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 6:26 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Ryanair announced on Wednesday that it will be adding eight new routes to its scheduled flights from Israel to Europe, Globes reported.

The new routes will depart from Ovda airport near Eilat to Brussels (Belgium), Milan (Italy), Berlin, Frankfurt and Baden-Baden (Germany), and Gdansk (Warsaw) and Poznan (Poland). They augment the already existing flights Krakow (Poland), Kaunus (Lithuania), Bratislava (Slovakia), and Budapest (Hungary).

In all, Ryanair, a low-cost Irish carrier, will fly 19 routes from Israel, 12 from Ovda, 7 from Ben Gurion airport.

The new routes start in November 2017, but the company is offering special prices until midnight February 2nd.