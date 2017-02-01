Russia Renews Invite to Netanyahu, Abbas

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 6:23 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Russia persisted in its attempts to project itself into Mideast peacemaking on Wednesday, as it reminded the Israelis and Palestinians of its recent invitation to meet in Moscow, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Wednesday that the invitation, in principle accepted by both Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas back in September, was still in effect. No date was set for the meeting at the time.

Russia has sought to exploit U.S. failures at moving the parties toward agreement to inject itself into regional diplomacy.

The negotiating stalemate is a cause of “great concern” and leads to a “steady deterioration of the situation on the ground,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted.