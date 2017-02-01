Regional Briefs – February 1, 2017

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 9:05 pm |

$1 Million New Jersey Lottery Ticket Expiring Soon

TRENTON – A winning $1 million New Jersey lottery ticket will expire Feb. 22 if the owner doesn’t claim it, The Associated Press reported. The Cash4Life ticket was purchased on Feb. 22, 2016, at EZ Market & Liquors in Jersey City.

Republican State Sen. Allen Retiring in Burlington County

TRENTON – Republican New Jersey state Sen. Diane Allen said Tuesday she’s retiring after this year due to medical issues, The Associated Press reported. A former broadcast news anchor in Philadelphia and Chicago, Allen has served in the state Legislature since 1996. Her Burlington County district is mostly split between the parties.

Bill Protecting Animals Gets Support in NY Senate

ALBANY – A bill that makes it a felony for criminals to harm animals passed the state Senate on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. “Kirby and Quigley’s Law” adds a two-year prison sentence if animals are harmed during a crime. The bill is named for two dogs shot during a burglary last year.

Girl Charged After Posts Spur School Lockdown

LINDEN, N.J. – A 16-year-old Linden High student was charged Wednesday after a series of threatening social media posts spurred a lockdown at the school the day before, The Associated Press reported. She posted an image of a rifle along with a threat to the school.

Former New York Mayor Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

BUFFALO – Former Dunkirk Mayor Richard Frey pleaded guilty Wednesday for pocketing $54,000 in campaign contributions, The Associated Press reported. Frey, 85, was mayor of the western New York city from 2002 to 2012. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Lawsuit Over 2012 Police Shooting Moves Forward

NEW YORK – A judge on Tuesday cleared the way for a federal civil rights trial over a fatal 2012 police shooting of an emotionally ill man, The Associated Press reported. Mohamad Bah was shot in his home after his mother called 911. Police said he lunged at them with a knife; his family disagrees.