Pudzer Trying to Divest of Assets

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm |

Labor Secretary-designate Andy Puzder (R) and Donald Trump atTrump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. in November. Mike Pence is in the background. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A spokesman for Andrew Puzder says the Labor secretary-nominee is working to divest his assets so he can take office as part of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Puzder says he is “fully committed to becoming secretary of Labor.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, Puzder says he’s looking forward to his confirmation hearing, which has been postponed at least three times.

Spokesman George Thompson says Puzder’s work to divest assets is complicated because his fast-food empire, CKE Restaurants Inc., is a private company.

The statement comes as Democrats and their allies opposed to Puzder’s nomination have raised questions about his fitness for the post.

Puzder still has not turned in the required paperwork detailing his plan to avoid conflicts of interest.