Fourteenth Consecutive Day of Rock-Throwing at Husan Bypass

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 6:56 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Another rock-throwing incident occurred on the Husan Bypass road, just north of Gush Etzion, on Wednesday, the 24th such incident in 14 consecutive days.

Four people have been injured at the site by rocks and firebombs; b’chasdei Shamayim, all were light. An additional five people required treatment for acute anxiety, and extensive damage to buses and private cars was reported.

The IDF hinted on Wednesday that it is aware of the situation and will soon respond to the attacks.

On Route 446 north of Nili, rock throwers smashed a windshield but, b’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

On Route 443 from Modiin to Yerushalayim, near Tel Tzion, an Egged bus No. 143 was stoned. Passengers said that a huge rock hit the windshield, but the driver continued on until he reached the next security checkpoint. Baruch Hashem, no one was hurt.