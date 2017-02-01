Cisco to Continue Investing in Israel

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 7:36 pm |

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. (Haim Zach/GPO)

YERUSHALAYIM - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday morning with Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and Cisco-Israel CEO Yisrael Oren Saguy.

Robbins, who is currently visiting Israel, told Netanyahu that the company would invest greatly in Israel over the coming years so that the company continues to be a leader in its field. The prime minister welcomed the cooperation between the government and Cisco and said that he is certain that such cooperation would benefit the country.&

Cisco employs approximately 1,600 people in Israel, has acquired 12 Israeli companies since 1998, and has invested over $7 billion in the country.

In June 2016, during the visit of Cisco Executive Chairman John T. Chambers, the government and Cisco signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in advancing digitization in Israel. The agreement will lead to considerable cooperation between the public sector and the company in health, education and security.