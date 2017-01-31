Regional Briefs – January 31, 2017

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7:45 pm |

Cuomo: Put Roe v. Wade in State Constitution

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he wants to amend the state constitution to codify Roe v. Wade should it ever be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. President Donald Trump was scheduled to announce a nominee for the court on Tuesday, and all candidates he met oppose the 1973 ruling. A similar bill three years ago was defeated in the Senate by one vote.

Court Denies NJ Gov Effort to Overrule Teacher Contracts

TRENTON – Gov. Chris Christie’s request to overrule teacher contracts in 31 mostly poor districts was rejected Tuesday by the state Supreme Court, although they said he could petition a trial court, The Associated Press reported. Christie wants to create a new formula that would split education funds equally.

Threatening Social Media Post Spurs Lockdown At High School

LINDEN, N.J. – A high school was placed on lockdown for several hours Tuesday after someone posted a photo on social media showing a rifle placed over a car’s steering wheel and threatened a shooting at the building, The Associated Press reported. Police made a thorough search of the building and students were dismissed a short time later.

Ohio Man Involved in Bomb Plot Faces Federal Charges

SYRACUSE – An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to injuring a New York state prison guard with a homemade bomb was charged on Tuesday in federal court as well, The Associated Press reported. Keith Seppi, 58, was charged with transporting a bomb across state lines with the intent of killing or injuring Corrections Officer Alan Dubransky.

Sanders Stays Out of NJ Race, But Ex-Aide Dives In

TRENTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders is staying out of the New Jersey Democratic primary for governor, but his former campaign manager has endorsed Assemblyman John Wisniewski, who ran Sanders’ presidential campaign in the state last year, The Associated Press reported. Jeff Weaver said Wisniewski will “advance our struggle.”