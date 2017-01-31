NJ Gov. Christie Calls Rollout Of Trump Order ‘Terrible’

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7:39 pm |

A patriotic tie and pin are worn by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday as he discusses President Donald Trump’s immigration ban at a news conference in Newark. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that the rollout of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigration from seven countries with ties to terrorism was “terrible.”

Christie said Trump’s intention to protect the country from terrorist attacks is right but that the order was explained so “unartfully” that it allowed the president’s opponents to mischaracterize it. He said Trump deserves to be better served by his advisers.

“The rollout of this executive order was terrible. The way people were not involved or consulted. … The president deserved much better than the rollout that he got of this plan.”

Gov. Christie served as Trump’s transition chief and was considered a finalist for vice president.