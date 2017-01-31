Want up-to-the-
ד' שבט תשע"ז
| Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Community
Hillula of the Baba Sali Marked in Netivot
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 10:55 am |
ד' שבט תשע"ז
The 33rd
yahrtzeit
of the Baba Sali, Harav Yisrael Abuchatzeira,
zt”l
, was marked on Tuesday, 4 Shevat.
Harav Baruch Abuchatzeira — son of the Baba Sali — speaks at the main
hillula
at the
kever
compound. To his right is Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri, to his left, Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef. (Yaakov Cohen)
From across Eretz Yisrael, many thousands traveled to
daven
at the
kever
of the Baba Sali in Netivot. (Yaakov Cohen)
Harav Baruch Abuchatzeira arrives to
daven
at his father’s
kever.
(Yaakov Cohen)