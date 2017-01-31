Hillula of the Baba Sali Marked in Netivot

The 33rd yahrtzeit of the Baba Sali, Harav Yisrael Abuchatzeira, zt”l, was marked on Tuesday, 4 Shevat. 
Harav Baruch Abuchatzeira — son of the Baba Sali — speaks at the main hillula at the kever compound. To his right is Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri, to his left, Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef. (Yaakov Cohen)
From across Eretz Yisrael, many thousands traveled to daven at the kever of the Baba Sali in Netivot. (Yaakov Cohen)
Harav Baruch Abuchatzeira arrives to daven at his father’s kever. (Yaakov Cohen)