SUNY to International Students: Put Travel Plans on Hold

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 2:18 pm |

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The State University of New York is advising students and faculty to put off making trips to any of the seven Muslim-majority nations included in President Donald Trump’s travel ban for immigrants from those countries.

SUNY’s top officials issued a statement Sunday recommending suspension of travel plans to the countries included in Trump’s executive order blocking immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

SUNY officials say the nation’s largest public university system currently has 320 enrolled students who come from those countries. The officials say they’re working to determine the potential impact Trump’s order could have on students, faculty and staff who are abroad or at home on the system’s 64 campuses.

There are more than 22,000 international students from 180 countries enrolled at SUNY colleges and universities.