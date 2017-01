Monday, January 30, 2017 at 9:19 am |

Russian air force Tu-22M3 bombers strike the Islamic State group targets in Syria on Jan. 24. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Six long-range Russian bombers launched an air strike against Islamic State positions in Syria’s Deir al-Zor province on Monday, destroying two command points and several arms storehouses, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia’s Defense Ministry.