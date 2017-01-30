Regional Briefs – January 30, 2017

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 8:11 pm |

Ambulance Company Gets 18 Years for Health Fraud

NEWARK – A man convicted of illegally operating an ambulance company after he was banned from participating in federal programs received an 18-year prison sentence Monday, The Associated Press reported. Imadeldin Khair, 57, must pay $8.8 million in restitution.

NJ State Worker Gets Prison Term for Falsifying Documents

TRENTON – A state worker who falsified her records so she could collect $82,769 in government assistance was sentenced Friday to three years in prison, The Associated Press reported. Tonia Ramaza-Williams, 40, was head clerk at a state’s Children and Families Department office in Mercer County.

Burglar Breaks Into Home Wearing a Biohazard Suit

QUEENS – The NYPD is asking for help in catching a burglar who wore a white biohazard suit when he stole a safe containing $200,000 and valuable jewelry from a Bayside home Jan. 6, WNBC reported. Video shows the burglar driving a Mercedes-Benz station wagon.