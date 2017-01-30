Rav Steinman Undergoes Treatment, Expected Home Soon

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 12:30 pm |

Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, in a 2012 photo. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, sucessfully underwent a medical procedure to relieve the respiratory difficulties from which he has been suffering the past few days, Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak announced on Monday evening.

The treatment was decided on, with the consent of Rav Steinman, following consultations Monday morning involving Prof. Eliyahu Patrick Surkin, the Rav’s personal physician Prof. Avraham Weinberger and Rav Elimelech Firer.

Rav Steinman was reported as fully conscious.

In light of the success of the treatment, he is now expected to have a full and speedy recovery and to be allowed to return home soon.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.