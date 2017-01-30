NYS Senator: Presidential Tax-Return Bill Gaining Steam

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm |

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York lawmaker says his idea to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns is catching on in other states.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman says lawmakers in more than a dozen other states are working on similar proposals.

The Manhattan Democrat says it’s appropriate for state lawmakers to set the rules for ballot eligibility and that voters have a right to know whether a candidate has possible financial conflicts of interest before making their decisions.

Hoylman crafted the legislation after President Donald Trump chose not to release his returns during the campaign.

Hoylman says versions of the legislation have been introduced in Massachusetts, California, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Virginia and that lawmakers in several other states have vowed to follow suit.