FDA Approves Teva Asthma Treatments

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 1:50 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two products for adolescent and adult patients with asthma. These products, AirDuo TM RespiClick and ArmonAir TM RespiClick, include medication delivered via Teva’s breath-activated, multi-dose dry powder inhaler (MDPI) which is used with other approved medicines in Teva’s respiratory product portfolio.

AirDuo RespiClick is a fixed dose combination product containing the same active ingredients as Advair and a corticosteroid and a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA), indicated for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 12 years and older. ArmonAir RespiClick is an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) containing the same active ingredient as Flovent, and is indicated for the maintenance treatment of asthma as prophylactic therapy in patients 12 years and older.

The new products are expected to become available to patients in the U.S., by prescription, later this year.