Cuomo Names Interim MTA Chairman

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 8:16 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Veronique Hakim will serve as Interim Executive Director of the Metropolitan Transportation Agency.

Cuomo says Hakim is a lifelong transportation professional who has spent more than 25 years at the MTA, including serving as president of the New York City Transit System since December 2015.

Hakim will lead the agency that runs New York City’s transit system while a seven-person committee conducts a nationwide search for a permanent Chair and CEO. Current MTA Chairman and CEO Thomas Prendergast is retiring on Tuesday.