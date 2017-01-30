Business Briefs – January 30, 2017

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 7:34 pm |

U.S. Consumer Spending Up 0.5 Percent In December

WASHINGTON (AP) – Consumers boosted spending in December at the fastest pace in three months, giving the economy some momentum going into 2017.

Consumer spending advanced 0.5 percent in December, a major improvement over the modest 0.2 percent gain in November, the Commerce Department reported Monday. It was the best showing since September. The increase was driven by a 1.4 percent surge in spending on durable goods, long-lasting items such as autos.

Incomes also showed some improvement, rising by 0.3 percent in December, spurred by a rebound in growth in wages and salaries.

Delta Operations Recovering; Trump Blames Airline for Delays

DALLAS (AP) – Delta Air Lines, recovering from a weekend technology outage, canceled more flights Monday but said that the issue has been resolved.

The airline said Monday that 110 flights had been canceled and more could be scrubbed. That followed the cancellation of about 170 flights Sunday night.

President Donald Trump blamed Delta for weekend problems at many airports, where large protests were held to oppose his executive order that temporarily banned travel to the U.S. by refugees and citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries. Federal judges blocked part of the order.

Google Launches Fund That Could Donate $4M to ACLU, Others

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) – Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organizations.

Google said it is funding an initial $2 million for the fund that can be matched with up to $2 million in donations from employees. The money will go toward the American Civil Liberties Union, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the International Rescue Committee and the U.N. Refugee Agency. Executives are also donating separately to the effort.

Google says it’s concerned about the impact President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations will have on the company’s employees and their families.

Russell Simmons’ RushCard Company Being Sold to Green Dot

NEW YORK (AP) – RushCard, the prepaid debit card company founded by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and known for its troubles, is being bought by rival Green Dot for $147 million.

Green Dot said Monday it will buy UniRush, the parent company of RushCard as well as the Rapid! payroll debit card. Simmons started RushCard in 2003 as one of the first prepaid cards to focus on minority customers and charge lower-than-average fees.

But RushCard is perhaps best known for a software upgrade that went haywire in 2015, cutting off more than 400,000 customers from their funds for days and even weeks.