President Trump Orders Joint Chiefs to Draft IS Strategy

Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 6:05 pm |

President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State terror group in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Jan. 28. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) - President Donald Trump signed three executive orders on Saturday afternoon, including one directing the Joint Chiefs of Staff to draft a plan to destroy the Islamic State terror group and another formalizing new lobbying restrictions on administration officials.

One of Trump’s directives orders the Joint Chiefs to submit a strategy within 30 days to defeat Islamic State terrorist groups, signaling that the new president hopes to make good on his campaign promise to more aggressively confront global terrorism than his predecessor.

Trump also signed an executive order restructuring the National Security Council and streamlining procedures in a way that the White House believes would be more adaptive to modern threats.

The third executive order institutes a new lobbying rules for administration officials. It stipulates that administration officials could not register as lobbyists for a full five years after leaving the government – and could never lobby on behalf of a foreign government.

The lobbying rules are in keeping with Trump’s campaign promise to “drain the swamp.”