Hagaon Harav Steinman Back in Hospital After Respiratory Issues

Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 6:02 pm |

Harav Steinman. (JDN, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, was taken to the intensive-care unit of Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Motzoei Shabbos, after having trouble breathing.

After consultation between the hospital’s doctors and Rav Steinman’s private physician, Dr. Avraham Weinberger, the Rosh Yeshivah was admitted to hospital shortly after the end of Shabbos, due to severe respiratory issues and a sharp rise in his temperature.

As is recalled, Harav Steinman was hospitalized for pneumonia complications during Chanukah, and was released, b’chasdei Shamayim, after ten days.

Yidden around the world are urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gitel Faiga, b’soch sh’ar cholei Yisrael.