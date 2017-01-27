Report Rips NYC Child Welfare Agency in Wake of Boy’s Death

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 11:25 am |

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City’s Department of Investigation has issued a report stating that the city’s Administration for Children’s Services is vastly unprepared to handle emergency cases that arise outside of normal business hours.

The report follows the department’s investigation into last month’s death of 3-year-old Jaden Jordan.

Jaden had a fractured skull and a lacerated spleen and liver when ACS workers arrived at his Brooklyn home on Nov. 28.

ACS got a complaint on Nov. 26 but didn’t locate the boy. He died last month.

The report says the “depth of errors” in the case was so significant that it directly contradicts the agency’s mission of protecting children.

The ACS calls Jaden’s death “deeply disturbing.” The agency says it is disciplining staff members and implementing many of the report’s recommendations.