Iceland’s WoW Air: Set to Make Landings in Israel

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 3:31 am |

A view of Reykjavik, Iceland. (Andreas Tille)

Just in time for the long, hot summer, Israelis will be able to fly to and from Iceland direct, beginning in June. The flights will be conducted by WoW Air, which hopes to offer six flights per week between Tel Aviv and Reykjavik. The company on Thursday filed an official request for landing and takeoff slots at Ben Gurion Airport.

The company, which specializes in budget airfares, does not necessarily expect a major tourism boom for visits to its base country; rather, it hopes to tap into the lucrative travel trade between Israel and North America. WoW offers onward flights to New York; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; San Francisco; and Miami. Currently WoW offiers flights between Iceland and 31 destinations in Europe and North America.

WoW Air was established in 2011 by a prominent Icelandic business figure, and since then has expanded significantly. In 2016, over 1.6 million people traveled with the airline to its various destinations between North America and Europe, with Reykjavik as its hub.

Also coming to Israel is Tus Airways, a Greek carrier that will fly between Athens and Haifa Airport. The airline will offer flights to five destinations in Greece and Cyprus, in addition to flights to and from Paphos and Larnaca from Ben Gurion airport. The company plans to offer over 100 flights this summer, a spokesperson said.