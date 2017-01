Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 9:29 am |

Construction on the area around the port of entry from Mexico to the United States continues next to the border wall in San Ysidro, California, Wednesday. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said his Mexican counterpart Enrique Peña Nieto should cancel his upcoming visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the border.

“The U.S. has a $60B trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA, with massive numbers … of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump said on Twitter.