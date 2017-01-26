Israir Opens New Call Center in Sderot

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 3:22 am |

An Israir flight taking off from Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli airline Israir is opening a new call center in the southern city of Sderot, a frequent target of rockets fired by Gaza Arab terrorists. Workers at the call center will sell tour packages on behalf of Israir and several tour agencies over the phone.

The company plans to hire some 40 workers to work the phones at the new 300 meter space in a Sderot mall. The call center should begin operations next month. The construction and initial operating cost of the space is about a million shekels, Israir officials said.

“We feel this is a special mission for us, a way to incorporate business interests with the strengthening of the periphery, and especially of the Negev,” said Uri Sirkis, CEO of Israir. “The call center will be built at a standard unlike that of any other business in the region, and provide a good living to many families in the area.”

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi praised the project. “Sderot is becoming an important city in many areas,” he said. “We thank Israir for the trust it has placed in our city. We have no doubt that this call center will contribute greatly to the lives of residents of Sderot and the entire region.”