Regional Briefs – January 24, 2017

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 7:13 pm |

Cops Dive Into Freezing Waters to Save Man’s Life

BAYONNE, N.J. – Two Bayonne police officers were hailed as heroes after they plunged into the freezing depths of a tidal strait Monday morning and saved a man’s life, NJ.com reported. Timothy Sullivan and Jeffrey Kaiser were responding to a domestic dispute nearby when the 28-year-old Jersey City man jumped from the dock into the Kill van Kull.

Volunteer on USS Yorktown Celebrates 95th Birthday Aboard WWII Ship

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – A fighter pilot who flew missions in World War II from the USS Yorktown on Monday celebrated his 95th birthday on the ship, now part of a museum in South Carolina, The Associated Press reported. Bill Watkinson, a New Jersey resident, is a volunteer guide for the ship.

Defendants Seek Delay of Sentencing in Bridge Scandal

NEWARK – The two people convicted in a plot to cause traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge asked a judge Tuesday to postpone their sentencing next month, The Associated Press reported. Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni said they just received the pre-sentencing report last week, less than the 50 days before sentencing as required under a federal law.

Man Impersonates Dead Twin Brother to Steal Welfare

Queens – A sanitation worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing $580,000 in welfare benefits by impersonating his dead twin brother for more than 18 years, The Associated Press reported. Thomas Murphy, 54, began using his brother’s social security number in 1994; his brother died in 1962 shortly after his birth.