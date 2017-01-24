Greenfield Hosts 120 Community Groups At Budget Workshop

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 6:54 pm |

BROOKLYN - More than 100 community organizations attended a workshop hosted by Councilman David Greenfield last Wednesday to learn how they can apply for funding from the city.

Greenfield, a Brooklyn Democrat, called it his most successful workshop since he began holding them.

“The application process for discretionary funding can be complicated and overwhelming for small non-profits,” Greenfield said. “These are groups that do great work but may not have the technical expertise to work through the bureaucracy and red tape involved in applying for city funding. That’s why I hold this workshop every year. That’s why I make time every year to assist these groups and ensure that they understand every step of the process.”

Some 120 groups sent representatives to the workshop, which was held at Greenfield’s district office in Boro Park.