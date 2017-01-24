Conservative Poll Shows NYers Opposed to Bag Tax

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm |

NEW YORK - A poll released this week by the state Conservative Party shows overwhelming support among New York City residents for scrapping a surcharge on plastic bags set to take effect next month.

The poll, conducted by BK Strategies, found opposition by a margin of 62 to 36 percent, with even a narrow majority in Manhattan — 50 percent to 49 percent — against it.

“This poll clearly shows that New Yorkers are tired of taxes and tired of fees,” said Conservative party chairman Mike Long. “They are saying that New York is already unaffordable, and all the bag tax passed by Mayor de Blasio and the City Council does is make things worse.”

The poll comes days after the state Senate blocked the tax. The measure is now before the Assembly.