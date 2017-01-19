Regional Briefs – January 19, 2017

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11:17 pm |

Slabs of Marble Fall on Worker, Killing Him

WASHINGTON, N.J. – A man working in the Dente Trading Marble & Granite shop Thursday died after slabs of marble fell on him, killing him, The Associated Press reported. Johnnie Tharp, 60, was found unconscious. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Lawsuit: Preschool Wrongly Expelled Disabled Child

MOORESTOWN, N.J. – The federal government on Wednesday sued a preschool for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act when it expelled a child with Down syndrome because she wasn’t trained, The Associated Press reported. The suit seeks penalties against Nobel Learning Communities, as well as compensation for the family.

Report Calls NJ Trash Can Blast ‘Organic’

BARNEGAT, N.J. – A trash can explosion in October was organic, not caused by any man-made materials, according to a report issued Wednesday by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was likely caused by mulch, sticks and debris forming an “endothermic reaction resulting in the production of heat.”

Sweeney Backing Murphy For Governor in New Jersey

TRENTON – Weeks after dropping out of the governor’s race, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said Wednesday he’s backing Democrat Phil Murphy, The Associated Press reported. Murphy has the support of much of the Democratic party.

Outgoing Treasury Secretary To Join Columbia Faculty

NEW YORK – Outgoing Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will join Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs as a visiting professor, The Associated Press reported. Lew will lecture and work with faculty on international economics, fiscal and trade policy, and other public policies.

NY Investing $100 Million To Rehab State’s Bridges

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed investing more than $100 million to rehabilitate or replace bridges and culverts around the state. NYC and Long Island themselves will get $41 million.